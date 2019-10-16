Santa Maria Insurance Agency, LLC

For more information, call 602-320-9033 or email micky@mySMA.com.

TTY 711

By calling the number above, you’ll be speaking to a licensed agent.

enVoqueMD

For more information, visit www.EnvoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.

Granite Transformations

For more information, visit www.GraniteTransformations.com or call (623) 581-5056.

Transforming Image

For more information, call 480-930-6740.

Core Sleep Solutions

For more information, visit www.CoreSleepSolutions.com or call Phoenix: 602-866-1429, or Chandler: 480-246-0440.

Intellifilm

For more information, visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com or call 480-320-FILM (3456).

Re:vitalize Weight Loss and Wellness

For more information, visit www.FatLossPhoenix.com or call 480-435-3557.

Chef Maggie Norris, Whisked Away Cooking School

Click here for Apple Crumb Coffee Cake recipe

Click here for Baked Gnocchi recipe 

Click here for Brussels Sprouts Salad

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you