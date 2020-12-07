Barb Fenzl

Check for Barb’s Recipe in our file.

Intellifilm

Call 480-320-FILM (3456) or visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com to learn more.

Valleywise Health

For more information, visit https://valleywisehealth.org/.

Revitalize Weight Loss

For More Information, call 480-435-3557 or visit http://fatlossphoenix.com/.

Hansen Clinic of Natural Medicine - Dr. Clark Hansen

For more information, visit www.DrHansen.com or call 480-991-5092.

Granite Transformations

For more information, visit www.GraniteTransformations.com or call:

(623) 581-5056

(480) 222-2022

enVoqueMD

For any other information, visit www.EnvoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.

Power Swabs

For more information, visit www.powerswabs.com or call 800-670-3404.

Camelback Medical

For more information, visit www.Camelbackmedical.com or call 480-535-1000.

Core Sleep Solutions

For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.

Grassland Butter

For more information, visit https://www.grasslandbutter.com/.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you