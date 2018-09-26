Chef Danielle Leoni - Jamaican Steamed Fsh and Bammy
For more information visit www.thebreadfruit.com.
SheriAnne Little- Pistol Squats
For more information on SheriAnne’s fitness tips visit www.NextLevelEndurance.net or call 480-330-3763.
Jason’s Deli - Catering
For more information contact Craig Moyer’s at 480-772-9000.
One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning
For More Information, visit www.OneHourAirPhoenix.com or call 855-ONE-HOUR.
Aesthetic Family Dental Care
For more information, visit www.myazsmile.com or call 480-218-8800.
Revitalize Weight Loss
For More Information, call 480-435-3557 or visit http://fatlossphoenix.com/.
Kyndra’s Kitchen – Homemade Dog Biscuits
For more information, visit www.kyndraclaire.com or find her on Instagram via @kyndraskitchen.
Flick Chick – New Movies
For more information on Vique Rojas, send her an email at Vique.rojas@azfamily.com.
Arizona Vein and Laser Institute
For more information, visit www.ArizonaVeinandLaser.com or call 480-361-4444.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.