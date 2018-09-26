Chef Danielle Leoni - Jamaican Steamed Fsh and Bammy

For more information visit www.thebreadfruit.com.

SheriAnne Little- Pistol Squats

For more information on SheriAnne’s fitness tips visit www.NextLevelEndurance.net or call 480-330-3763.

Jason’s Deli - Catering

For more information contact Craig Moyer’s at 480-772-9000.

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

For More Information, visit www.OneHourAirPhoenix.com or call 855-ONE-HOUR.

Aesthetic Family Dental Care

For more information, visit www.myazsmile.com or call 480-218-8800.

Revitalize Weight Loss

For More Information, call 480-435-3557 or visit http://fatlossphoenix.com/.

Kyndra’s Kitchen – Homemade Dog Biscuits

For more information, visit www.kyndraclaire.com or find her on Instagram via @kyndraskitchen.

Flick Chick – New Movies

For more information on Vique Rojas, send her an email at Vique.rojas@azfamily.com.

Arizona Vein and Laser Institute

For more information, visit www.ArizonaVeinandLaser.com or call 480-361-4444.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

