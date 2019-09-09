Layla Bean Cakery – Galaxy Cake

Check out more of Layla Bean’s creations at www.laylabeancakery.com or on Facebook at @laylabeancakery.

Arizona Science Center – Space Projects

For more information visit www.Azscience.org or call (602) 716-2000.

Fashion by Robert Black – Futuristic Vintage Fashion

Visit www.FashionbyRobertBlack or 480-664-7770 for more information.

Trapp Haus BBQ – Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends

For more information, visit https://trapphausbbq.com/.

Janet Travel – Travel the Globe

To plan your next trip, go to www.travelbta.com/.

Feng Shui in Motion – Pillars of Destiny

For more information, visit www.fsinmotion.com.

Flick Chick – Space Movies

For more information on Vique Rojas, send her an email at Vique.rojas@azfamily.com.

*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you