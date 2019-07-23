Modernique – Modern Western Décor

For more information, visit www.shopmodernique.com or call 480.349.2408.

Tocaya Organica – Watermelon Tomato Salad, Zuma Taco and Virgin Watermelon Margarita

For more information, visit www.tocayaorganica.com or call 480.681.4100 or 480.676.3469.

The Hills Salon & Spa – Spa Mania! Summer Spa Deals for Locals!

For more information visit, TheHillsExperience.com or call 480.585.3787.

Arizona Research Center

For more information, visit www.azresearchcenter.com or 602.773.3040.

Arizona Aesthetics

For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480.656.5311.

Agriscaping – Growing Melons

For more information, visit www.Agriscaping.com or call 480.336.2518.

Better Homes & Gardens Magazine

For more helpful tips, visit www.BHG.com.

The Buffalo Spot – The Secret Recipe of World-Famous Buffalo Fries

For more information, visit www.thebuffalospot.com or call 424.381.7359.

Core Sleep Solutions

For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

