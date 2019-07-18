Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa – Fun for Summer Styles

Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zolton’s at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com.

Chef Lance – Banana Pudding w/ Banana Jam & Roasted Nilla Wafers

For more information, visit www.fourseasons.com/scottsdale/ or call 480.515.5700.

The Sparkle Bar – Summer Trends

For more information, visit www.thesparklebar.com or call 480.941.3438.

Sonora Quest – Men’s Health Profiles

For more information, visit www.SonoraQuest.com.

Arizona Research Center

For more information, visit www.azresearchcenter.com or 602.773.3040.

Arizona Vein and Laser Institute

For more information, visit www.ArizonaVeinandLaser.com or call 480.361.4444.

LaserTech

For more information, visit www.lasertechaz.com or call 602.633.1063.

Deloma Life – Summer Beauty for Every Generation

www.ChristinaDeloma.com or find her on Facebook - Twitter - Pinterest – Instagram

Transforming Image Med Spa

For more information, visit www.transformingimage.com/about-us/ or call 813.843.0965.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.