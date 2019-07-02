Chef Chuck – Broiled Flank Steak with Mango Avocado Salsa
Hearth ’61 is located at 5445 E Lincoln Dr in Paradise Valley. For more information, visit https://www.mountainshadows.com/dining/hearth/about-hearth-61 or call 480 624 5400
Lost Our Home Pets Rescue – Keeping Pets Cool and Safe this Summer
For more information, visit www.lostouthome.org or call 602-445-7387
Fred Astaire Paradise Valley - Salsa Dancing
For more information, visit www.fredastaore.com/paradise-valley/ or call 602 493 3003
Arizona Milk Producers
To learn more go to www.azmilk.org.
Local First Arizona – Discover something local & new for Independents Week
For more information, visit www.localfirstaz.com or call 602-956-0909
ED Marshall
For more information, visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.
Daisy Cakes
For more information, visit www.ilovedaisycakes.com or call 864-595-7440
LifeTime – Abs
For more information, visit www.lifetime.life
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
