Chef Christopher Gross— French Onion Soup and Frisee Salad
To learn more, visit www.wrigleymansion.com or call 602-955-4079.
Smart & Final Nutritionist- Dry January
For more information, visit www.Shop.SmartandFinal.com
Arcadia Wellness Center – Eye Rejuvenation
For more information about Arcadia Wellness Center, visit www.arcadiawellnesscenter.com or call (480) 351-3688.
Medifast Weight Control Centers
For more information on Medifast Weight Control Ceneters, call 602-996-9669 or visit medifastarizona.com.
ED Marshall
For more information, visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.
Intellifilm
Call 480-320-FILM (3456) or visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com to learn more.
Arizona Aesthetics
For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480-656-5311.
Nuvell Clinics MedSpa
Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics or visit www.NuvellClinics.com.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.