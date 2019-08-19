Classic Cars - 1935 Auburn, 1955 Buick, Packard

For more information, visit www.ArizonaCCCA.org.

Robert Black- Vintage Arizona

For more information on Fashions by Robert Black visit www.FashionbyRobertBlack or call 480-664-7770. Models provided by Ford Robert Black Agency. Contact www.fordrba.com or call 480-966-2537.

Barb Fenzl- Mac‘n Cheese

Check for Barb’s Recipe in our file.

SJunk in the Trunk- Vintage for Your Home

For more information, visit www.junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com.

Inhabit Studio- Vintage Décor Styles

Visit www.inhabitstudio.com or call (602) 373-0157.

AZ Bounce Pro – Vintage Arcade Games

For more information, visit www.azbouncepro.com or call 623-236-9591 or email sales sales@azbouncepro.com.

Sparkle Bar- Old Hollywood Glamour

For information visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438.

Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa- Retro Waves

Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zoltons at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com.

Vintage ‘Vettes

For more information, visit http://www.arizonacorvetteenthusiasts.net.

*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.