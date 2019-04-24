Robert Black– 90’s Vintage
For more information on Fashions by Robert Black visit www.FashionbyRobertBlack or call 480-664-7770. Models provided by Ford Robert Black Agency. Contact www.fordrba.com or call 480-966-2537.
Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa- 90’s Hairstyles
Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zoltons at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com
Chef Eugenia- Molten Lava Cake
For more information, visit www.essencebakery.com. Recipes will be in our recipe file.
Arizona Humane Society – Chihuahuas
For more information visit www.AZHumane.org.
Courtney Montes – 90’s Makeup Trends
For more information, visit www.thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call 480-941-3438
SheriAnne Little- 8-minute Abs
For more information on SheriAnne’s fitness tips visit www.NextLevelEndurance.net or call 480-330-3763.
Flick Chick – Iconic 90’s Movies
For more information on Vique Rojas, send her an email at Vique.rojas@azfamily.com.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.