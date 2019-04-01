Chef Jeff Smedstad – Mole Poblano
The Elote Café in the Ransom Hotel is located at 771 Arizona 179 in Sedona. To purchase The Elote Café Cookbook, call 1-928-203-0105 or visit www.elotecafe.com for more information.
Tequila Goddess
For more information, visit visit www.scottsdaleprincess.com or call 480-585-4848.
Uptown Cheapskate
For more information, visit www.uptowncheapskate.com.
Sparkle Bar
For more information, visit www.thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call 480-941-3438.
Arizona Milk Producers
To learn more go to www.azmilk.org.
ED Marshall
For more information, visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.
Parents Magazine
For more information, visit www.parents.com.
Transforming Image
For more information, visit https://www.transformingimage.com/about-us/ or call 813.843.0965.
Autism Awareness Month – Space of Love
For more information, visit www.gaylbenobel.com or call 602-402-2619.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
