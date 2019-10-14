Chef Eugenia
For more information, visit www.essencebakery.com. Recipes will be in our recipe file.
Agriscaping – Gardening for Small Spaces
For more information, visit www.Agriscaping.com or call 480-336-2518.
Exceptional Pets
For more furry details, visit www.exceptionalpets247.com.
Samatha Sommelier Private Wine Tastings – Wedding Wines
For more information, you can find her on Instagram @Samanthaacapaldi.
NYDJ, AG Jeans and GAP at Scottsdale Fashion Square
To check out more fashion trends, visit www.fashionsquare.com.
AZ Fat Loss
Learn more about their weight loss programs at www.AZfatloss.com or call 480-676-5800.
Arizona Taco Festival – Cooking Taco Demo
Check out more details for the Taco Festival at www.aztacofestival.com or call 602.708.4050.
Apple Annie’s Orchard – Pumpkin Patches in Southern Arizona
To check out more recipes, visit www.appleannies.com.
Original Chop Shop – Healthy Halloween
Find more healthy options at www.originalchopshop.com.
*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.