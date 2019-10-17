The Baron Truck
For more information, visit www.theduketruck.com.
Chef Maggie – Grilled Apples with Maple Cream and Pineapple-Glazed Pork Chops
Visit www.whiskedaway.net or call (480) 330-6526 to learn more about the Whisked Away Cooking School.
The Farm at South Mountain – Picnic 101
For more information, visit www. thefarmatsouthmountain.com or call (602) 276-6360.
Urban Farm – How to Grow Fruit Trees
For more information, visit www.urbanfarm.org.
Phoenix Home & Garden – Outdoor Living
For more information, visit www.phgmag.com.
Samatha Sommelier Private Wine Tastings- Garden Wines
For more information, you can find her on Instagram @Samanthasommelier.
Kalen's Place
For more information, visit www.KalensPlace.com.
Cactus Flower
For more information, visit www.CactusFlower.com or call 480-483-9200.
*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.