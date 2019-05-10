The Slumber Shack
To learn more, visit www.TheSlumberShack.com or @the_slumber_shack on Instagram.
Barb Fenzl – Creamy Chicken Nachos, Chile Cheese Dip and Mini Reubens
Check for Barb’s Recipe in our file.
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park - Tortoises
For more information, visit www.wildlifeworld.com or call 623-935-WILD.
Guru of Geekery- Geeky Versions of Classic Games
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/popculturekrissy.
Ricky Likes – Kick-backs and Kikis
Follow Ricky on all social media @rickycornish.
Deloma Life — Kick-back After Party
www.ChristinaDeloma.com or find her on Facebook - Twitter - Pinterest – Instagram
Tap Truck AZ – Kick-back Beverages
For more information, visit www.TapTruckAZ.com.
Kalen’s Place – Outdoor Kick-back
For more information, visit www.KalensPlace.com.
Flick Chick – Movies to watch while kicking back with co-workers
For more information on Vique Rojas, send her an email at Vique.rojas@azfamily.com.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.