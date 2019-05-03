Arizona Party Bike- Parties on a Bike
To learn more about Twisted Grove Parlor and Bar, visit www.twistedgrove.com
Pinterest Parties
www.ChristinaDeloma.com or find her on Facebook - Twitter - Pinterest – Instagram
Chef Eugenia
For more information, visit www.essencebakery.com. Recipes will be in our recipe file.
Robert Black- Party Tips
For more information on Fashions by Robert Black visit www.FashionbyRobertBlack or call 480-664-7770. Models provided by Ford Robert Black Agency. Contact www.fordrba.com or call 480-966-2537.
Kyndra- Unicorn/ Ice Cream Themed Party
For more information, visit www.kyndraclaire.com or find her on Instagram via @kyndraskitchen
Duke Truck
For more information, visit www.theduketruck.com
Sparkle Bar
For information visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438.
Sam Sommelier-Cheese and Wine Party
For more information, visit www.samanthasommelier.com or call 805-358-0545
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
