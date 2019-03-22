Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa – Ponytail Styles

Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zolton’ s at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com.

Chef Eugenia – Stuffed Brioche French Toast

For more information, visit www.essencebakery.com. Recipes will be in our recipe file.

Manic Managed Mom – Spring Cleaning

For more information visit, www.facebook.com/manicmanagedmom, or go to pinterest.com/managedmom.

Arizona Research Center

For more information, visit www.azresearchcenter.com or call (602)773-3040.

Flick Chick – New Movies

For more information on Vique Rojas, send her an email at Vique.Rojas@azfamily.com.

Better Homes & Gardens Magazine

For more helpful tips, visit www.BHG.com.

Camp Bow Wow – National Puppy Day

To learn more visit www.campbowwow.com/phoenix or call (480) 681-0555.

The Wellness Garden

For more information, go to www.shawnacoronado.com as a place to get more green tips and her latest books.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.