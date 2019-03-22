Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa – Ponytail Styles
Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zolton’ s at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com.
Chef Eugenia – Stuffed Brioche French Toast
For more information, visit www.essencebakery.com. Recipes will be in our recipe file.
Manic Managed Mom – Spring Cleaning
For more information visit, www.facebook.com/manicmanagedmom, or go to pinterest.com/managedmom.
Arizona Research Center
For more information, visit www.azresearchcenter.com or call (602)773-3040.
Flick Chick – New Movies
For more information on Vique Rojas, send her an email at Vique.Rojas@azfamily.com.
Better Homes & Gardens Magazine
For more helpful tips, visit www.BHG.com.
Camp Bow Wow – National Puppy Day
To learn more visit www.campbowwow.com/phoenix or call (480) 681-0555.
The Wellness Garden
For more information, go to www.shawnacoronado.com as a place to get more green tips and her latest books.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.