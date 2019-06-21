Ford Robert Black Agency – Beach Chic Fashion
For more information, visit fordrba.com Open calls for new talent every Thursday from 3pm-5pm.
Arizona Science Center
For more information, visit www.Azscience.org or call (602) 716-2000.
Sand Sculpting
For more information, visit www.villafanestudios.com or IG: @VillafaneStudios.
Barb Fenzl – Chipotle Shrimp and Watermelon and Arugula Salad
Check for Barb’s Recipe in our file.
AR Workshop – DIY Beach Bags
For more information, visit www.ARWorkshop.com/Scottsdale or call 480-281-9993.
Arizona Science Center
For more information, visit www.AZscience.org or call (602) 716-2000.
SheriAnne Little – How to get a beach body
For more information on SheriAnne’s fitness tips visit www.NextLevelEndurance.net or call 480-330-3763.
Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa – Beach Waves
Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zolton’ s at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com.
Sandbar Mexican Grill – Beachside Drinks
For more information, visit www.sandbaraz.com or call 480-585-5900.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.