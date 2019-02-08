Fashion by Robert Black – Valentine’s Day Night

Visit www.FashionbyRobertBlack or call 480-664-7770 for more information.

ASU Gammage – Aladdin

To learn more about the show and to buy tickets, go to www.asugammage.com or call 480-965-3434.

Chef Hinojosa – CRUjiente Tacos

To learn more, visit www.crutacos.com or call 602-687-7777.

LGCY Power

For more information, call 602-618-8002 or visit www.lgcypower.com.

Arizona Milk Producers

To learn more, go to www.azmilk.org.

Kalen’s Place – Valentine’s Day Crafts

For more information, visit www.KalensPlace.com.

AJ’s Fine Foods – The Perfect Valentine’s Day

For more information go to www.ajsfinefoods.com.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

