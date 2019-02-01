Guacamole and Fajitas w/ Chef Forest Hamrick

To learn more about La Hacienda at Scottsdale Fairmont Princess, visit www.scottsdaleprincess.com or call 480-585-4848.

Golf Swing Tips

Phone/Web: For more information, visit www.ScottSackett.com or email him at scott@scottsackett.com.

TPC Course Overview

For more information about TPC Scottsdale, visit www.TPCScottsdale.com.

Arizona Research Center

For more information, visit www.azresearchcenter.com or call (602)773-3040.

Arizona Milk Producers

To learn more go to azmilk.org.

PACC 911

To learn more, go to http://pacc911.org/adoption-events.

WMPO Spectator Tip

www.ChristinaDeloma.com or find her on Facebook - Twitter - Pinterest – Instagram.

WMPO Hangouts and Hotspots

For more information, visit www.WMPhoenixOpen.com.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.