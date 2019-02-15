TBC Consignment Boutique
For more on TBC Consignment Boutique, visit www.TBCConsignment.com or call (480) 699-2700.
Arizona Cocktail Weekend
To get tickets to the event, go to www.arizonacocktailweekend.com.
Luci’s Healthy Marketplace – Blackberry Fruit Roll, Mini Corn Dogs and Apple Nachos
For more information, go to www.lucishealthymarketplace.com or call (602)-773-1339.
Slepian Law – New Information in Social Security Disability
For more information, go to www.slepian.com or call 602.266.3111.
East Valley Institute of Technology
To learn more, visit www.evit.com or call (480) 461-4000.
LGCY Power
For more information, call 602-618-8002 or visit www.lgcypower.com.
Blue Bell Ice Cream – Raspberry Fudge Brownie
To get more tasty information, visit www.bluebell.com or call 979-836-7977.
Nuvell Clinics Medspa
Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics or visit www.NuvellClinics.com.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.