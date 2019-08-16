Crujente Tacos – Grilled Street Corn, Fried Green Tomato Taco, Duck Taco

Visit www.crutacos.com or call 602-687-7777 or @CRUtacos on Instagram, Facebook.com/CRUtacos.

Scottsdale Fashion Square—Back to School Fashion

For more information, visit www.fashionsquare.com or call 480-941-2140.

Arizona Highways – Colorful 16th Street

Arizona Highways airs Saturdays on 3TV at 8:30pm. It also airs on CBS 5 on Sundays at 4:30pm.

Arizona Research Center

For more information, visit www.azresearchcenter.com or 602.773.3040.

Samatha Sommelier Private Wine Tastings – Wine Gadgets

For more information, you can find her on Instagram @Samanthaacapaldi.

Transforming Image Med Spa

For more information, visit www.transformingimage.com/about-us/ or call 813.843.0965.

Fired Pie – Matching Pizza with Zodiac Sign

For more information visit FiredPie.com or find the location nearest you.

Food City – Hatch Chile Season

For more information, visit www.myfoodcity.com.

Dr. Ramsey – Indigestion

To make your appointment with The Center for Natural Healing call 480-970-0077 or visit www.drramsey.com.

*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.