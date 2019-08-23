Strawberry Hedgehog Soap Shop & Vegan Boutique – Organic Soap

For more information go to www.strawberryhedgehog.com or call 928-637-6270,

Manic Managed Moms - Go Green Earth Family Friendly Tips

For more information go to managedmom.com or go to manicmanagedmom on facebook.

Chef Maggie – Brussels sprout and goat cheese crostini, Ginger Roasted Salmon and Broccoli and Fresh Fruit Crostata

Visit www.whiskedaway.net or call (480) 330-6526 to learn more about the Whisked Away Cooking School.

The Urban Farm – Benefits of Worm Composting

Go to www.urbanfarm.org for more information.

Toyota Rav4 Hybrid

Guest: Jim Preuter.

Momma’s Organic Market at Park West - The best tips for shopping at a Farmer’s Market

Go to getlocalarizonaevents.com/saturdaymarket/ or call 602-703-7154 for more information.

Better Homes & Garden

Visit www.BHG.com for more helpful tips.

Florence Crittenton Services of Arizona – Flo’s on 7th/Green Fashion

For more information go to www.flocrit.org or call 602-330-6526.

*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673

 

