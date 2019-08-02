Chef Eugenia – French Churros

For more information, visit www.essencebakery.com. Recipes will be in our recipe file.

Kalen’s Place – Dorm Décor

For more information, visit www.KalensPlace.com.

Bento Box Lunches

For more information, visit www.LivingaCreativeLife.net.

Better Homes & Gardens Magazine

For more helpful tips, visit www.BHG.com.

Modernique- Paint Color

For more information, visit www.shopmodernique.com or call 480-349-2408.

Arizona Research Center

For more information, visit www.azresearchcenter.com or 602.773.3040.

Cactus Flower Florists – Summer Blooms

For more information, visit www.CactusFlower.com or call 480-483-9200.

Arizona Aesthetics

For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480.656.5311.

Core Sleep Solutions

For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.