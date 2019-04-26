According to research in the US, about 49% of pole say they enjoy cooking when they have time. But the truth is - not a lot of people like to cook after work. They are too tired, fatigued, and drained. Cooking has become less of a priority, and yet, health and eating well are main topics in every day media. As a holistic chef, sensuality coach, and elemental nourishment expert, I say it’s important to shift your perspective on cooking to a meditative, sensual place. And, just like exercise and meditation, you must create time to cook in order to see real change in your life.
Cooking your own food will nourish you on the deepest level. It will help you connect to the food that feeds your body and to your overall health. Cooking is very empowering. It makes you feel confident, proud, and motivated to stay healthy, and therefore, will help make you a better parent, lover, friend, and be more productive at work and in your life. And, eating energy-boosting foods will definitely help you stay motivated to cook.
Here are some tips to stay energized throughout your day, so you don’t get too tired to cook your own meals:
1. Eat a combination of cooked and raw foods. Sometimes raw foods are too tough on our digestive system, and you expel tons of energy. Cooked foods made with good quality saturated fats will digest quicker and be less harsh on your system, so you have more energy.
2. Eat every 3-4 hours. This way, you’re eating for your energy system, not for instant gratification when your body goes into starvation mode.
3. Eat the majority of your protein in the morning. Why? According to Eastern Medicine, your stomach expels the most energy in the mornings from 7-9am. Eating your protein in the morning time will help you get the most nutrients and energy distributed in your body throughout your day. And, your body breaks it down quicker.
4. Lastly, have a great attitude when you eat. Harboring feelings like anger, stress, and anxiety when you eat can slow your digestion and your body’s ability to absorb nutrients.
Here’s my recipe I shared on my segment! Enjoy!
Spicy Balsamic Strawberry Salad with Quinoa, Sunflower Seeds, Shrimp, and Feta Cheese:
Balsamic-honey Reduction:
3/4 cup balsamic vinegar
3T honey
Balsamic Shrimp:
1/2-1 lb raw wild-caught shrimp, rinsed and cleaned
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 clove of garlic grated with a microplane
1T balsamic vinegar
1T honey
good quality salt
a pinch of cayenne pepper
Quinoa:
1 cup quinoa
1.5 cups of water
pinch of salt
Salad:
1/2 radicchio, chopped
1/2 shallot, thinly sliced
1 head of frisée, broken up into pieces
a handful of dandelion leaves, chopped
toasted and roasted sunflower seeds
Strawberries, cut into quarters
Feta Cheese (optional)
Preptime: 30 minutes / Serves: 4
Balsamic reduction: Whisk balsamic vinegar and honey in a small sauce pot, over medium-high heat, and bring mixture to simmer. Once it starts to simmer, turn the heat down to medium. Let vinegar slow simmer, stirring occasionally. It will take 10 minutes roughly, and will become thick very fast. Keep an eye on it the entire time! Also: turn on your kitchen fan so the smell isn’t as strong.
Quinoa: Rinse quinoa well and drain. In a medium sauce pot, add water and quinoa and salt, cover and bring to a boil. Once the water is boiling, reduce to a simmer. Let simmer for around 20 minutes until it looks like the water is evaporated (tip: take the sauce pan and with the lid ON, move up and down to see if there's still water. If there is still water, keep simmering). Once water is evaporated, turn off the heat and keep covered for 5-10 minutes. Uncover and fluff with a fork. Quinoa should be perfect.
Shrimp: Preheat a medium sauté pan on medium heat. Make sure all your ingredients are ready, at hand. Add olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, garlic, and cayenne pepper to the pan and whisk all together. Add shrimp and some salt for flavor. Sauté shrimp until turns pink on one side, flip and cook until shrimp turn pink on the other side as well. Set aside with sauce.
Salad: Mix all greens together and top with some sliced strawberries, feta cheese, sunflower seeds, shrimp, shallots, and drizzle with balsamic reduction.
This recipe is energy and mood-boosting, Enjoy!
Bio: Kiele Jael is a Brooklyn-based holistic chef, sensuality coach, and elemental nourishment expert for women. Born and raised on the beautiful island of Guam, she has combined her passion for food and cooking with her background in sensual movement and pole dancing to strengthen our relationship with food, our sensuality, and ourselves. Kiele is the creator of the FULL: a framework that helps empower women to become experts in nourishing their entire feminine-being to feel sexy, healthy, and confident. She’s been featured in Health Magazine UK, Spiralized Magazine, Your Life Arizona, and has spoken around the country as an expert on food, cooking, and sensual nourishment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.