There are things we can do to strengthen our immune system which might help us be stronger and not get as sick when exposed to infections; bacterial, viral or parasitic. The most important lifestyle aspects that affects how well our immune system works are; sleeping 8 uninterrupted hours each night, drinking our body weight in ounces of water per day, keeping our stress response as low as possible, eating whole foods rather than packaged or preserved foods as well as conscious exercise 3-4 days a week for 20 minutes or longer.
In addition, there are supplements that we can take to support our body’s ability to fight infection. The top 4 supplements would be Vitamins A, C, D and zinc. By taking these measures we can all feel relaxed knowing that we are doing everything we can do to lesson suffering from infections. There are other herbs that can be taken if we do get sick which go one step further. For most infections, Scutellaria and Houtunia enhance our fight either in a capsule or a tincture (liquid form).
In addition, we offer patients access to receive the vitamins that support our immune system through an Intravenous (IV). When these nutrients go into our vein, it is absorbed directly into each cell for immediate use. IV vitamin C bypasses having our digestive tract, giving quicker access to our immune system. The IV option can be given as often as needed. When we are run down, travelling a lot or running a fever, the IV option of getting these nutrients works more quickly. In our Vitamin C IVs we put Vitamin C, Zinc, Selenium, Calcium, Magnesium, and B vitamins including B12. Not only to the nutrient IV’s strengthen our immune response, they are also great for any person with fatigue or for enhanced performance. We do other IV’s like peroxide and ozone that compliment vitamin C IV’s. If you would like more information regarding the care that we provide, please call Revitalize at 480-970-0077.