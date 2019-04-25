Downtown Phoenix has hidden gems scattered throughout the district, and as your lifestyle personality, I’ve got the best places to catch a show. If you want to see a show in an intimate venue, check out The Van Buren on 4th Ave and Van Buren Street. From nights dedicated to the 80s to headliners such as Grammy-winner Kacey Musgraves, this venue has an 1800-person capacity to guarantee a unique and intimate experience. The venue is standing room only, so you can get close to the stage for the perfect view of your favorite artist.
Down the street on 2nd Avenue and Van Buren, you can hit the Crescent Ballroom which includes an attached restaurant, Cocina 10, and a lounge that’s open daily with free admission. This venue is smaller than The Van Buren, with a capacity of 550 people and features trivia nights, community events, and local music. Families should also look out for Sunday’s in the Park, which is a partnership between the Crescent Ballroom and Margaret T. Hance Park featuring music, food trucks, games, and activities for pets with free admission.
The music lover can also keep an eye out for big names at Talking Stick Resort Arena, located next to Chase Field on Jefferson and 2nd Street. Artists that have performed there include Justin Timberlake, KISS, Michael Bublé, Ariana Grande, Carrie Underwood, and more. Downtown Phoenix is really all about local businesses, so be sure to check out the local venues if you get a chance to support small-business owners and Phoenix-based musicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.