Weddings can feel like they are all about the bride, bridesmaids, invitations, flowers, venues and wayyy down the list comes the Groom and the groomsmen. The Groomsman Suit is here to change that and provide a great experience. We are also giving them the opportunity to be more involved in curating their wedding day look.
Here are 3 looks that are trending this year:
Look 1: light blue suit, ivory tie, brown shoes.
This is a big spring wedding trend.
We developed this light blue color as a fresh update to the light gray and brighter blue trends we saw happening last year, this is like those two blended together to create a beautiful slate blue.
We love this paired with a lighter color tie since it allows the suit color to really pop. This color also goes well with the rich brown shoe for a slightly more casual look or pair it with black shoes for a more formal look.
Look 2: Our charcoal gray suit with blush color tie and black shoes is a big Fall wedding trend.
We constantly had guys reaching out asking for a charcoal gray color so we are happy to be launching this new color this year. It’s really a fresh update to the classic black suit and it has become extremely popular.
We love this paired with our blush tie or again a neutral soft tie color against the bold color of the suit. The days of a bright pop-color tie trend where it matches the bridesmaid dress is really being replaced with softer, more neutral shades that create a really classic look, and very wearable after the wedding, which is important.
Couples are putting an emphasis on selecting something their groomsmen can actually wear again.
Look 3: The Classic black tuxedo is great for a romantic winter wedding or any black tie affair.
A classic black tuxedo is a staple in any mans wardrobe. With our price point of $194 for the jacket and pants, there is no reason to rent one!
Tuxedos are transformative, instant James Bond look and the fit is key. A tux is a great option for a winter wedding or any season really if the wedding theme is formal or specifically black tie.
The great thing about going with a tux is that guys will then be prepared for any holiday party invitation and not have to scramble to find something last minute.
How important is the fit ?
Very important, in fact it can make or break the look of the fit is not right. We offer one of the largest size ranges and allow guys to select jacket and pant sizes separately so that they can find a like-custom fit for a fraction of the price.
How do couples watching this get started?
Just visit our website! We offer a free home trial which is a great way to check out the quality and fit before commuting to the look. We offer free fabric swatches etc...
Is it important for the Groom to stand out?
Very! It’s their big day too and they should find a way to stand out. It can be a completely different color or style or as simple as adding a vest.
How do you make sure guys are getting the right fit when shipping across the country?
We make it so easy, with a simple fit finder tool on our website and free shipping, free exchanges and free returns.
