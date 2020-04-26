Rachel Elise Trimble of Restyle Junkie gives us a helpful tutorial on how to paint your own kitchen, bathroom or even laundry room cabinets do it yourself style. Good looking cabinets add a lot of value to your home. If you have honey oak cabinets or another color you don’t like, you’ll want to learn some of the important steps involved in refinishing them.
Before you get started on your DIY cabinet painting project, you’ll want to be sure to take before pictures! It is so much fun to be able to compare your before and after photos once you’ve completed your cabinet transformation.
However, don’t rush into taking off all of your cabinets and stacking them up just yet. You’re going to want to slow down and label them properly. This step includes removing the hinges and hardware from the cabinets and putting them in their own labeled bag. Be sure to use a Sharpie to assign a number to each cabinet too. It will help make reinstalling the cabinets after you’ve painted them go smooth.
Skipping prep is not a smart idea to get a durable professional finish. In fact, it is the most important step. Rachel shows us how to mix up denatured alcohol and water and use a scrubby pad to get cleaning. You’ll want to clean, sand and then clean again. When sanding, you can start with 220 grit sandpaper. Be sure to stay with the grain when lightly sanding.
High quality paint that is made to level out nicely is perfect for painting your own cabinets. Rachel suggests using a roller to apply paint as long as you remember that it’s a “roller and not a slider.” A light grip on the roller is what will help distribute the paint. Sliding happens when you push too hard and it creates streaks.
Painting cabinets is a budget friendly way to update the value of your home without major construction or waste. It may be a lot of work, but the before and after photos will remind you on how much updating your space can improve the entire look of your home.
