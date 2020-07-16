Adding a kitchen island to your home is simple according to James "The House" Judge. He recommends using pieces of furniture that can be painted and retro fitted to look like it is built in.
Most Popular
Articles
- Researchers find dominant coronavirus strain in Arizona
- Party-goers break into Peoria million-dollar home for sale, damage property and furniture
- Doctors warn of rise in serious condition in Arizona kids from COVID-19 exposure
- Arizona COVID-19 hot spots pop up in areas with large minority populations
- Phoenix police video shows officer shooting and killing Ahwatukee man
- Cat killer is on the prowl in Phoenix neighborhood
- First COVID-19 patient in Arizona to survive after ECMO machine speaks out
- Arizona teachers may consider walkout if forced to return to campus amid pandemic
- Travel nurse describes comparison between New York and Arizona hospitals
- Tips for keeping your house cool during the hottest Arizona days