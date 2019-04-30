Ready? Set? Sell! That’s what many homeowners across the valley are getting ready to do as spring approaches, which tends to be the best time of year to sell your house. According to Zillow, “…the best month to sell for the biggest sales premium is May.” At HomeSmart, we’ve found that the best months in the Valley tend to vary between May-July during the past three years, which is a good indication that 2019 won’t be that different. Therefore, if you’re thinking of selling, now is the time to start getting ready!
It’s important to consider what you can do to help your house stand out among the competition. Today, so many people’s first impression comes from the listing photos because buyers are typically looking at the home online before they are looking at it in person, therefore it’s so important to make sure that the home is photogenic!
As a designer and Realtor, I sell homes by design and I work with my clients to enhance their homes with staging, DIY improvements and essential repairs before listing. With just a few simple changes, I can help ensure that their property sells faster and for top dollar. We all know that decluttering, removing personal belongings, and cleaning are important when selling a house, but in today's market, it's important for sellers to take things a step further. For about $500 or less, sellers can dramatically improve the appearance of their home to help attract buyers!
1. The Power of Curtains!
They are low cost but make a huge visual impact because they add color and can help frame out the view. Not only that, but hanging them 12" above the window and extending them to the floor can help make ceilings feel taller and the room seem bigger altogether.
My Designer Tip: Install the same solid color curtains on all the windows in the house to create a neutral appearance.
My Favorite Place To Shop: IKEA
Link: https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/60325299/?query=bollolvon
Note: Two panels come in one package therefore you only need to purchase one package per window… Just another reason why these are such a good deal!
2. Embrace The Trends!
Changing out light fixtures can make a home go from feeling dated to looking stylish instantly! Foyer lights are essential because this is the first thing a buyer sees when entering a home but a dining room chandelier is where you'll get your biggest impact because it's typically one of the largest lights in the home, so make it count!
My Designer Tip: Keep it consistent so that all fixtures are of the same metal finish and a similar style to help buyers feel like the home has a unified design.
My Favorite Place To Shop: Amazon
Link: https://amzn.to/2UuOixH
Note: Amazon’s pricing varies. Typically I purchase this light fixture for less than $100 but if you see it priced higher, check back later and hopefully the price has gone down again.
3. Stage To Sell!
Is your dining table too big for the space? Go to your local thrift store to find one that fits the space better. People are not usually buying the furniture, but they are looking at it, therefore it’s important your home be staged to emphasize its highlights.
My Designer Tip: Things don’t need to match perfectly, but having the right scale is essential so that it doesn’t feel too big or too small and so that buyers can imagine their own things in the home as well.
My Favorite Place To Shop: Goodwill
Link: https://www.goodwillaz.org - To Find a store near you!
Note: Every other Saturday is 50% off which is the best time to go shopping for home décor and furniture.
Getting a home ready to sell can be a lot of work, but these simple changes are money and time well spent to help your home be the best it can be in order to sell it faster and for more money. If you are looking for more good deals – Visit www.thehousejudge.com and click on SHOP to ‘Shop My Projects’ for links to all the items I use in my projects and follow me on Instagram @thehousejudge for before and after transformations!
