Denim Segment – August 12th, 2019
Men today love wearing jeans but can’t always find the right fit. We are talking today with clothier and tailor, Mary Zarob, of Q. Contrary to talk about different jean brands and styles. Men today have so many options when it comes to denim and what to wear but they don’t always fit how they want. I recommend to my clients to find a pair that fits the thighs and you can always take the waist in and shorten the length if needed.
My first model, Tom, is wearing Seven for all Mankind. This brand is great for Tom because he is tall and has a waist, thighs and seat. He’s a muscular and tall guy. He doesn’t want the jeans to be snug and this brand is perfect for him. I love the darker color of denim and how lightweight the fabric is. Tom likes to spend time with his 4 kids and works daily. He wants to be comfortable and this brand and fit is great for him. If you are built like Tom, try Seven’s. He is 6’4 and these are long enough for him. Even if they are too long, you can have a tailor shorten them. Don’t worry so much about the length, make sure you are comfortable in the waist, seat and thighs. Doesn’t Tom look great!
The next model, Sean, is wearing Rag and Bone. Sean is a style and fashion guy and always on wearing edgy looks and styles. I love this brand on him. It’s a high fashion look and pairs perfectly with his sneakers. Sneakers are trending and men are loving showing off their kicks with their denim. Sean has trim legs and can pull off a tapered look at the hem. This look is on point with his custom painted sneakers. If you are a fashion guy and want something unique look to Rag and Bone. They make a great jean.
The next model is Dan and he is wearing another high fashion brand called Scotch and Soda. I love their brand. Dan is very trim and loves the shorter look of his denim to show off his shoes/ankle boots. We shortened these jeans to get the exact length Dan likes. This mid grey wash is trend right and pairs nicely with his jacket and shirt. If you have a lot of blue denim, add grey. I like his dressed-up look where he paired the denim with a blazer. This is a staple look every man should have in his wardrobe: Denim with a Jacket.
The next model, Abel, is wearing jeans from Express. Not all denim needs to be high fashion and love his trim fit jeans. There are great places like H&M, Express and Zara that have trendy denim at great prices. It’s a great way to add a new wash or try a new wash without breaking the bank. Able is a trim and young guy and love how his jeans are hemmed shorter to show off his Burberry sneakers. These jeans it him well and he loves them.
Finally, we have Chris. Chris is a personal trainer and works hard to stay in shape. He has very muscular thighs and seat. The denim he is wearing is my favorite. Fidelity Denim. I sell these in my shop. They are very light weight (which si great for our warm temps) and have a bit a stretch in them. A lot of denim today (for men) has some stretch. Don’t be afraid of it. It gives comfort and allows for mobility. Especially for Chris with his muscular thighs. Fidelity is a great brand for all men because they offer a bunch of fits that will accommodate a lot of different body types and builds. I especially love the color and wash. It’s not your average blue but more of a postman blue. Don’t get comfortable in the same blue wash but add more varieties. This blue is a great option.
Let’s bring all the guys out….
Overall, I’d advise for men to find denim that fits their frame and build the best. It will take time to find what you are looking for. Don’t get hung up on it not fitting perfectly! You may need to hem the jeans and that’s ok. Get the denim to fit your thighs (first) then waist. If the waist is too big but thighs fit, you can have the waist taken in.
If you want to dress up, I’d advise a darker denim. Darker is dressier and when you pair with a jacket, it will be perfect for a night out or dinner.
My shop, Q. Contrary, is located at 3188 East Indian School Road. The corner of 32nd st and Indian School. I help men and women find clothes that fit and look good. Come by for your wardrobe needs.