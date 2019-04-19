Who doesn’t love a delicious meal? As a lifestyle personality I like to show off my favorite restaurants to eat at in downtown Phoenix. I’m introducing you to the top places for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert for a delectable day in downtown.
To start off the morning, head to The Breakfast Club for a wide selection of healthy and not-so-healthy breakfast options. Known for their omelets, eggs benedict, and pancakes, the array of menu items will leave you satisfied to start your day. You can also enjoy a delicious juice made from your favorite fruit, including apple, orange, cranberry, pineapple, grapefruit, and more. The Breakfast Club is located on the upper level in CityScape.
Once you’ve had time to digest your breakfast, head a few blocks north to 1st Street and Garfield for a relaxed and fun atmosphere at The Churchill. This courtyard is home to ten small businesses designed for you to shop, eat, and drink. Big screen TV’s also play every sporting event you like, and you can have fun with kids over a game of cornhole. When 10 p.m. rolls around on Friday and Saturday nights, The Churchill turns into a party with a DJ, transforming into a 21+ venue.
After spending some time at The Churchill, travel north to an adult’s playground at Camp Social. This restaurant turns camping into a lively experience with tire swings as stools at the bar, an outdoor patio with a firepit, and a game room to meet new friends.
After a fun day on the town, the Phoenix Public Market on Saturday mornings acts as your neighborhood grocer with fresh vegetables, food, and even artifacts all from local farmers and business owners. You can enjoy yoga in the street, special made samples, and your pet can enjoy the fun as well.
