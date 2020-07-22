We all want to be more productive, organized, and inspired while working from home. Enter Leslie Lehr, a professional organizer, blogger, and lifestyle influencer, who owns the organizing business, Leslie Lehr Living. Here is her guide to a productive + inspiring workspace.
Creating an organized workspace does not have to be boring, actually a well appointed office has great benefits. Leslie Lehr, professional organizer and lifestyle expert will share her guide to a productive + inspiring workspace which includes:
1. Benefits of an Organized Workspace
2. How to get Organized
3. Style Guide
Benefits of an organized workspace - A well appointed and organized workspace offers tremendous benefits.
1. Increase Productivity – An organized office eliminates unnecessary time spent searching for supplies, equipment, and documents. The benefit is increased productivity and time.
2. Decrease Stress – Stress is reduced when your workspace is free of clutter. Assigning specific zones for office storage will make it easier to locate required items. Decreased stress and clutter has shown to increase creativity.
3. Reduce Expenses – Well appointed and organized supplies provide an efficient system to manage office needs. When supplies have designated zones that are clearly labeled, inventory management is quickly maintained. The benefit is that unnecessary spending is reduced because office inventory is managed effectively.
4. Project a Professional Image – A professional office is stylish, functional, and organized. First impressions are everything. Creating an organized and tidy workspace that represents your professional image and brand is critical. As we spend more time conducting virtual meeting it is important to remember our workspace is a representation of our professionalism. A workspace that is clutter free, stylish, and functional will demonstrate the image you want to project.
5. Inspire – An organized workspace can provide motivation, inspiration, improve productivity, and increase creativity.
How to Get Organized
Creating an organized workspace with style is easy when you follow these tips.
1. Assess your workspace - Begin by taking inventory of all items stored in your office. Consider your habits and identify the most commonly used office supplies. During this process you will look for items that can be stored in another area or ask yourself if it should be retired.
2. Set goals - Having a goal written down with a completion date will give you a deadline to accomplish your project. It might benefit you by dividing your project into 30 minute segments.
3. Execute Plan - To keep your project simple follow these steps:
1. Begin by purging or editing the items in your workspace. I recommend boxes or bags labeled with retire, recycle, and relocate.
2. Assign zones by supplies, documents, and equipment.
3. Identify stylish and functional storage solutions and accessories that will provide inspiration and motivation.
Style Guide
My favorite approach to creating a productive and inspiring workspace is with carefully selected accessories. The key is to focus on details, avoid clutter, and use your creativity to identify stylish and functional solutions.
1. Let your workspace shine with fabulous lighting. A stunning desk lamp, a pair of sconces, or a pendant can immediately illuminate your workspace.
2. Celebrate your passions by introducing your favorite colors and interests in your workspace.
3. Monogramed notepads, stylish desk accessories, and playful pencil sets are the perfect way to personalize a space.
4. Increase your mood, productivity, and energy with fresh flowers and scented candles.
5. Mix modern and vintage pieces to complete your workspace. Consider a vintage desk and pair it with a modern desk chair.