If you're on the front line of the Covid-19 battle there are many deals just for you! Tide Laundry Services is offering up to four bags of laundry done free each week for paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, police officers, and firefighters on the front line of this battle. The deal is good through May 9th, and you can head to dealsinaz.com for more information, there are many Arizona locations participating.
Through May 3rd, Starbucks is offering anyone who identifies as a front line responder a free tall hot or iced coffee.
Circle K is offering front line responders a free Polar Pop, coffee or tea with ID through April 30th.
The White Castle location on Via De Ventura is offering doctors, nurses, and EMTs a free combo in the drive thru good until April 30th. Head to dealsinaz.com for the coupon and more information.
Cobblestone Auto Spa is offering front line doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and EMS workers a free express wash with ID through the month of April.
You know I love my doughnuts Brandon and every Monday through May 12th, Krispy Kreme is offering healthcare workers free dozens of their iconic glazed doughnuts with ID.
Enjoy!