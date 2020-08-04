Drink
1oz Hendricks Gin
.50oz Yellow Chartreuse
1ea spritz St. George Absinthe
.50oz Honey Syrup (1:1 Honey & Simple Syrup) 1oz Mandarin-Grapefruit (1:1 Mandarin Juice & Grapefruit Juice 1oz Lime Juice 1ea Egg White
-Add all ingredients to shaker tin
-Dry shake (with out ice) for 10 seconds -Add ice to shaker tin and shake vigorously for 15 seconds -Double strain in to martini or coupe glass -Spritz the surface of the drink with Absinthe
Garnish
2ea pinch Smoked Sea Salt-Orange Zest
5ea drops Meyer Lemon Olive Oil
1ea Nasturtium Leaf