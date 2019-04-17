Jamie Miller from the Camelback Village has some fun ideas for snacks to make with your kids this Easter.
Easter Egg Snack - Use colored plastic eggs and fill with same colored fruit/veggie/healthy items (edamame in green, strawberries in red, grapes in purple, carrots in orange, yellow bell pepper in yellow, ham in pink, etc) to make a snack carton
Carrots and Hummus - Fill paper cup with hummus and place cup into a small terra cotta pot. Poke a hole in the carrots using a toothpick and insert a small piece of parsley. “Plant” the carrots in the pot by putting the carrots in the hummus. You’ll want 3 to 4 carrots per pot.
Carrot Cake Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies
o 1 cup instant oats (gluten-free if necessary)
o ¾ cup whole wheat or gluten-free flour
o 1 ½ tsp baking powder
o 1 ½ tsp ground cinnamon
o ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
o ¼ tsp salt
o 2 tbsp coconut oil or unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly
o 1 large egg white, room temperature
o 1 tsp vanilla extract
o ¼ cup pure maple syrup
o 5 tbsp milk of choice
o ¾ cup freshly grated carrot (about 1 medium, peeled first) (do not use matchstick carrots)
In a medium bowl, whisk together the oats, flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the coconut oil, egg white, and vanilla. Stir in the maple syrup and milk. Add in the flour mixture, stirring just until incorporated. Gently fold in the carrots. Chill the cookie dough for 30 minutes.Preheat the oven to 325°F, and line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper.Drop the cookie dough into 15 rounded scoops onto the prepared sheet, and flatten to the desired thickness and width with a spatula. Bake at 325°F for 10-13 minutes. Cool on the pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack.
Nutrition (1 cookie) : 75 calories, 2 g fat, 12.5g carbs, 1.5g fiber, 4 g sugar, 2g protein
