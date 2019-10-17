Rachel Elise Trimble of Restyle Junkie is showing us how to use artificial pumpkins to decorate your home for Fall. Whether it’s the hot weather that forces you to go fake with pumpkins or you want your décor to last longer, artificial pumpkins offer a lot of different ways to show off your Fall style.
Rachel is sharing how to make everything from succulent arrangements to easily crafting fabric pumpkins.
Floral and succulents are perfect for styling in the tops of pumpkins; when the temps drop to Halloween and even Thanksgiving. Carving out the top of a Styrofoam or a hollow plastic pumpkin is the first step to creating this look. Carefully use a sharp knife to open up a space in your pumpkin. Once you have made an opening, it’s simple to drop in a compact, already tied, bouquet or even use plastic or real succulents to make a designer pumpkin in seconds.
Plush fabric pumpkins are easy to make in a few steps. First, take some batting and roll it up to the desired size of your pumpkin. Next, cut out a large circle of your favorite fabric to wrap around the batting and tuck in the middle. You can use anything from soft velvets, to on trend patterns that match your home’s style. Once all tucked in the middle, use a needle and thread to stitch it closed. Lastly, use a stick or even wine cork as a stem and secure it in the middle of your pumpkins with a hot glue gun.
And then there’s always decorating Mr. Potato Head style. Embellish your pumpkins by making slits on the top to hold a fun headband and then take wreath picks and use them for arms. Taping on funny eyeballs works well too. Most important, is to have fun with it!
