Feng Shui Expert Jillian Rothschild-Scholar believes there are two areas of the home that have negative, visiting energy this year. One of those areas specifically impacts health and wellbeing.
According to Jillian there is a Feng Shui cure to mitigate this negative energy called a salt cure.
Here are the items you need to make your own salt water cure:
• Salt (ideally high-quality rock salt), but kosher salt works too.
• One container (glass, porcelain or metal)
• Six coins (made from brass) Five Pennies and a dime for example.
• Water (to fill 3/4 of your chosen container)
• A protective mat, or a stand.
• Directions on how to create the Salt Cure
• Fill the chosen container with salt up to 3/4 of its capacity.
• Place the six coins on top of the salt, the placement or order of the coins does not matter.
• Add water to fill the container to the top.
• Place the container on a protective mat, or on a stand in the home area where you most need it.
• The salt water cure container should be left open, so be sure not to cover it or place it in a covered space, such as a kitchen cupboard, for example.
During this time salt cures should be placed in the southern rooms of the house. In order to maximize the result, make cure the size of the cure is relative to the place. Small rooms or homes will only require on small cure. Larger rooms or homes will benefit from an increased amount of cure or larger cures that reflect the size of the area.
About Jillian
Jillian has been working in private Feng Shui consultancy since 2010. She is a classically trained Feng Shui expert. She specializes in collaborating with clients over time to awaken new possibilities and assist each client in achieving both personal and professional goals. As part of her Classical Feng Shui work, she consults for both residential and business properties here in Arizona and nationwide. Jillian combines modern, practical solutions with the authentic Feng Shui perspective to successfully collaborate with her clients in personal and business matters.