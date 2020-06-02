Creating a healthy, healing environment for our family is so important as we navigate the stress and anxiety of this time. 75% of the immune system is the result of environmental and lifestyle factors. Top Immune Health Expert, Board Certified Integrative MD Dr. Taz, shares easy ways to create a healing home by reducing toxicity and activating our senses.
HOW TO CREATE A HEALING HOME with Dr. Taz
1) Lighting: Create ambient, soft light with lots of natural light to help enhance mood and lower cortisol. Replace fluorescent bubs, led bulbs. Consider sun lamps. Natural light is the most beneficial to the body.
2) Color: Color can be healing and color influences our feelings. White color on walls, décor and furniture leads to a feel of clean and serenity. Teal accents in a room or overall color scheme of a house are associated with purity, relaxation and calmness. If someone needs to benefit from being in a relaxing envornment considere adding teal to the room. Red embodies power, vitality, energy. Rooms that need to be productive can utilize having red incorporated into their décor. Magenta provides emotional balance and Yellow gives off a sense cheerfulness. Depending on the room and purpose, consider color to make the most out of the space.
3) Air: Household plants reduce indoor air pollution. My favorite house plants include: Peace Lily, Ferns, Aloe, Snake Plants, and Lemongrass. All plants have different needs for growth so make sure when choose a plant it is in a place and environment where it thrives. Plants also give us a way to feel closer to nature and be connected to mother earth.
Dr. Taz Bhatia, M.D. is a board-certified integrative medicine physician and wellness expert, who gained national recognition as a best-selling author of the books, “What Doctors Eat,” “The 21 Day Belly Fix,” and “Super Woman RX.” Her integration of Eastern medical wisdom with modern science, along with her unique Power Type discovery, has led to featured segments on The Today Show, Dr. Oz, Live with Kelly & Ryan and eventually the premiere of own PBS special Super Woman RX with Dr. Taz.