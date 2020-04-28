Featured Toys:

SQUISHMALLOWS (KELLYTOY)

● These cute, plush and soft pillow

all-in-one toy comes in all shapes and sizes.

● New Squishmallows include birds, sea life,

dragons, dions, fantasy, fruit, and more.

● They are the perfect travel companions,

couch pals, pillows, and bedtime buddies.

● Ages: 0+

● Available: Amazon, Walmart, Five Below,

squishmallows.com

POKÉMON MY PARTNER PIKACHU (WICKED COOL

TOYS)

● Engage with Pikachu like never before! Three

touch sensors let kids and Pikachu communicate in a

new and fun way.

● Watch Pikachu’s arms and ears move, his cheeks

and tail light up or hear one of his iconic Pikachu

expressions or sound effects.

● Two modes of play create more than 100

interactions along with 20 sounds and expressions for

you to experience! Gotta Catch ‘Em All!

● Ages: 4+

● Available: Amazon, Target

BABBLE BABY (MADAME ALEXANDER)

● This 14-inch baby doll babbles more than

25 sounds.

● The soft and cuddly doll has a molded

head and limbs and a soft cloth body.

● The babble sounds are activated by a

gentle push of baby’s chest.

● The dolls are available in pink stripes and

a tutu with a headband; gray stripes and blue

sleeper with a hat; or cozy plush bear sleeper with

a hood.

● Ages: 18 mos +

● Available: Amazon, specialty stores

KAI BEAR (GUND)

● Meet Kai, a sweet dreamer who always

has his head in the clouds but always comes

down to earth to spend time with friends.

● This 12-inch taupe teddy bear has

super-soft plush on a modern style with an

adorably oversized head, embroidered paw

pads, and beige muzzle.

● Kai is surface washable for easy

cleaning.

● Ages: 1+

● Available: gund.com

