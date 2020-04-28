Featured Toys:
SQUISHMALLOWS (KELLYTOY)
● These cute, plush and soft pillow
all-in-one toy comes in all shapes and sizes.
● New Squishmallows include birds, sea life,
dragons, dions, fantasy, fruit, and more.
● They are the perfect travel companions,
couch pals, pillows, and bedtime buddies.
● Ages: 0+
● Available: Amazon, Walmart, Five Below,
POKÉMON MY PARTNER PIKACHU (WICKED COOL
TOYS)
● Engage with Pikachu like never before! Three
touch sensors let kids and Pikachu communicate in a
new and fun way.
● Watch Pikachu’s arms and ears move, his cheeks
and tail light up or hear one of his iconic Pikachu
expressions or sound effects.
● Two modes of play create more than 100
interactions along with 20 sounds and expressions for
you to experience! Gotta Catch ‘Em All!
● Ages: 4+
● Available: Amazon, Target
BABBLE BABY (MADAME ALEXANDER)
● This 14-inch baby doll babbles more than
25 sounds.
● The soft and cuddly doll has a molded
head and limbs and a soft cloth body.
● The babble sounds are activated by a
gentle push of baby’s chest.
● The dolls are available in pink stripes and
a tutu with a headband; gray stripes and blue
sleeper with a hat; or cozy plush bear sleeper with
a hood.
● Ages: 18 mos +
● Available: Amazon, specialty stores
KAI BEAR (GUND)
● Meet Kai, a sweet dreamer who always
has his head in the clouds but always comes
down to earth to spend time with friends.
● This 12-inch taupe teddy bear has
super-soft plush on a modern style with an
adorably oversized head, embroidered paw
pads, and beige muzzle.
● Kai is surface washable for easy
cleaning.
● Ages: 1+
● Available: gund.com