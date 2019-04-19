Easter Sunday is one of our favorite days of the year, especially because its arrival means that spring has officially begun. Its getting warm here in AZ so it’s time for fun, fresh, and floral cocktails. You need drinks to be easy, pretty, and tasty!
Mimosas are an absolute staple on Easter. I would recommend having a mimosa bar set up with a ton of different ingredients for your guests to make their own:
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Saint Germain
Berries- Black berries, blue berries, mint, edible flowers, rosemary
You can also do specialty mimosas like the Speckled Egg Easter Mimosa and Cotton Candy Mimosa.
Speckled Egg Easter Mimosa
Saint Germain
Blackberry Simple Syrup
Champagne
1 bag speckled egg candies
Edible flowers for garnish (trader Joes or AJs)
Cotton Candy Mimosa
Cotton Candy
Champagne
Is there anything in the world better than cotton candy and Champagne? On its own, the bunny tail-like cotton candy puff is super festive, and when meshed with Champagne, tastes absolutely delicious. Save some candy on the side for sipping and snacking.
