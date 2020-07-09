The triple-digit HEAT is HERE! Time to see what’s still growing and producing in your garden! The most fruitful things this time of year are melons, berries and grapes. Here are a few HOT tips to grow and harvest the very best!
Melons: Yes, you can still be planting melon seeds throughout the summer!
Watermelon: Seeded are the most reliable. Choosing a ripe one it is best to pick one that is heavy, dense, with a yellow-orange field spot that reflects sweetness.
Try a new melon this year! The Pepino melon, more akin to the tomato family, is a fresh delight you can grow at home even in the hot weather!
Grapes: In the Arizona garden grapes are ripening well in this crazy heat and their success and sweetness depend on three major factors:
* Proper Feeding: When fed correctly at least 4 times a year and throughout the summer, grapes are more resilient to heat and pests producing plump, sweet grapes!
* Pruning: To get the biggest bunches & plumpest grapes it all comes down to pruning to ensure all the root power of the vine doesn’t get spread too thin.
* Protection: Anyone who grows sweet summer grapes knows that we humans aren’t the only ones who love them when they are ripe as birds and other pests flock to the vines as soon as they begin to ripen! Our most consistent method of protection is a wine to gallon-sized, moss-colored organza bag over each bunch of grapes, added just as the flowers have transitioned to berry-buds.
Strawberries: Many varieties have harvested out by the time triple-digits show up but when grown in the shade, the Loran & Quinalt varieties can still produce as well as the Chandler variety in the A-microclimate (morning sun, afternoon shade). If they are still producing, keep feeding them once a month with a balance organic feed.
Blackberries: Like Strawberries, varieties like the thornless Chester, Black-satin & triple crown can still produce for you in the A-microclimate areas of your garden!
Wolfberry: In canyons and washes around Arizona one can find a curiously bright-colored fruit that tops the charts for it’s high antioxidant qualities & that’s the wolfberry. It’s in the same family as the ever-popular Goji berry, just be sure you plant a variety that loves the heat like my native favorite, the Lycium Andersonii. Grown in the garden like a typical edible the fruit is sweeter, plumper and the bush grows more lush and relatively thornless.
