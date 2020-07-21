Ceviche de Pescado is fish cooked in lime juice, mixed with chopped tomatoes, cucumber, onion, and cilantro. Serve it chilled with tortilla chips for a fresh, no-cook meal or appetizer.
Course Appetizer, Main Course
Cuisine Mexican
Keyword Ceviche de Pescado
Prep Time 2 hours 15 minutes
Total Time 2 hours 15 minutes
Servings 4
Author Renee Fuentes
Ingredients
1 lb White Fish (Cod) Tilapia, Sea Bass, or Halibut work too
1/2 Cup Lime Juice fresh squeezed
2 Roma tomatoes diced small
1 Cucumber diced small
1/4 White onion finely chopped
2 tbsp Cilantro rough chopped
1 Jalapeno diced small and seeds removed for less spice
1/4 tsp Salt taste and add more if needed
Avocado, hot sauce, tortilla chips, or tostadas for serving.
Instructions
Remove fish from refrigerator and cut into even chunks. There should be no bones or skin on the fish.
Place fish in a glass dish with lime juice, cover, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. The fish will cook in the lime juice.
While the fish is cooking, chop tomatoes, cucumber, onion, and jalapeno into even dices. Rough chop cilantro.
Remove fish, you can drain the lime juice, or keep it in there for more liquid. Add remaining ingredients, combine well, add salt. Taste and see if more salt or lime juice is needed. Serve chilled with lettuce, chips, tostadas, and sliced avocado.
If not eating immediately store in the refrigerator. Ceviche will last about 2 days in the refrigerator, but best eaten the first day.