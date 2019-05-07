Before you decide, let’s look at the proven benefits of celery and how juicing impacts it all so you can best determine what’s right for you.
Celery contains Vitamin K and C, potassium, folate, manganese, calcium, riboflavin, magnesium and vitamin B6. It also contains high levels of water and electrolytes which is why some people will drink its juice for rehydration. Celery boasts a long list of evidence-based health benefits due to its antioxidant properties including the prevention of cardiovascular and liver diseases. Celery also reduces glucose; blood lipids and blood pressure and experimental studies show that celery has antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties.1
Whether you prefer your celery in whole form or juiced, your body is receiving the same nutrition. You can, however, consume a larger portion of celery in less volume when in juice form, therefore allowing you to take in a higher level of vitamins and minerals.
The only missing component from juice is the fiber. Plant fibers are a crucial component in the feeding of gut bacteria which help keep the body functioning properly. Additionally, juice triggers a rapid blood sugar response impacting body weight, glucose levels and inflammation. However, if you choose juice for convenience, celery juice might be the way to go since one cup contains just 6 grams of sugar compared to apple juice which contains 24 grams of sugar.
While it’s certainly safe to drink, celery juice isn’t the magic pill. Studies have not shown that celery juice is better than the whole vegetable. Choose based upon your likes and dislikes, convenience and lifestyle preferences and how it makes you feel. (…And as always, please consult your physician before beginning or changing your health regime.)
