Did you know that May is National Salad Month? Jamie Miller from the Camelback Village has some fun ideas to liven up a regular salad:
Chopped Cheeseburger Salad
Servings: 4
Ingredients
Salad:
• 1 pound 93% lean ground beef
• 2 tsp olive oil or avocado oil
• ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, ground pepper, and garlic powder each
• 4 cups finely chopped romaine lettuce or butter lettuce
• ⅓ cup dill pickle relish
• ⅓ cup red onion, diced
• 1 avocado, cubed
• 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered
• 1/4 cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese
Dill Pickle Vinaigrette
• 1/4 cup diced dill pickle relish
• 3 tablespoons juice from relish jar
• ¼ tsp onion powder
• ¼ tsp garlic powder
• 2 teaspoons dijon mustard
• 1 teaspoon honey
• pinch of salt and pepper
• 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
Directions
To make the dressing, whisk together all dressing ingredients until mixed emulsified. Set aside. To prepare the beef, heat a large skillet over medium heat and add oil . Once it's hot, add the ground beef, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Break the mixture apart with a spoon and cook until browned, stirring over and breaking the pieces into crumbles, for about 6 to 8 minutes. Turn off the heat and sprinkle about ⅓ of the cheddar cheese over the beef so it slightly melts. Chop the lettuce into small piece and place in a large bowl. Add the relish, cubed avocado, quartered tomatoes, and remaining cheese then toss to combine. Add dressing to taste and toss. Separate into 4 bowls, top with beef mixture, and serve.
Shrimp Spring Roll Salad
Servings: 4
Ingredients
Dressing
• 3 tablespoons coconut aminos or low sodium soy sauce
• 3 tablespoons water
• 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar (or white wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar)
• 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
• 6 tablespoons powdered peanut butter
• ½ tablespoon honey
• ¾ teaspoon black pepper
• ½ teaspoon garlic powder
• ½ teaspoon Sriracha
Salad
• 8 cups torn Boston or butter lettuce
• 1 lb cooked shrimp
• 2 cup cooked vermicelli noodles or cellophane noodles
• 1 cup chopped red cabbage
• 1 cup julienned bell pepper
• 1 cup julienned carrots
• 1 cup julienned cucumber
• 1 avocado, sliced
• 1/3 cup chopped peanuts or cashews
Directions:
Whisk all ingredients for dressing in a small bowl and set aside. Combine lettuce, shrimp, rice noodles, cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, cucumber and avocado in a bowl. Add dressing and toss to combine. Garnish with chopped nuts of choice and serve.
Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad
Servings:4
Ingredients
Salad
• 12.5 oz boneless skinless chicken breast
• Salt, pepper, and paprika to taste
• 7 oz whole grain pasta
• 4 baby gem lettuce shredded
• 1 pint cherry tomatoes halved
Croutons
• 1 slice whole grain bread
• Olive oil cooking Spray
• Salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste
Dressing
• 4 tablespoons low fat greek yogurt
• 4 tablespoons lemon juice
• 2 tablespoons parmesan grated
• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
• Pinch of salt
• Black pepper
Directions:
Bring a large pot of water to boil. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Preheat a grill pan over high heat. Pat the chicken dry and cut into strips. Season with salt, pepper and paprika. Grill from both sides until done, about 5 minutes. Let cool and then slice into bite-sized pieces. To make the dressing whisk all the ingredients together until you achieve a creamy consistency. To make the croutons, preheat oven to 300F. Cut the slice of bread into small cubes lay out on a cookie sheet. Spray a light coating of cooking spray on the pieces and sprinkle salt, pepper, and garlic powder evenly. Bake for 14 minutes, toss, then bake an additional 14 minutes or until browned to your liking. To assemble the salad put the chicken and pasta into a large bowl. Add the lettuce and tomatoes together with the dressing and mix everything until evenly coated. Top with the croutons and serve immediately.
