Coffee has become a staple in mornings and honestly, we’d have it no other way! I’m so excited to share my favorite coffee tools that make my coffee drinking experience that much more enjoyable.
This coffee machine from Black + Decker can help to make mornings move super quick! It contains quick programming buttons so it can be set to a 24-hour auto brew, besides that it is easy to clean!
Black + Decker 12-Cup* Programmable Coffeemaker- $24.99, Walmart.com
• Make your favorite coffee anytime with this coffeemaker
• The quick programming buttons make it easy to set the 24 hour auto brew feature for a quick morning routine
• Easy cleaning – top rack dishwasher safe
• The coffee maker has a keep hot carafe plate which keeps coffee warm for up to 2 hours after brewing
If space is an issue at your home, you can still pamper yourself with this Chef’n product that will still provide quality coffee and a boost of energy!
Chef'n Pour Glass Coffee Carafe - $19.99, chefn.com
• Modern pour over Coffee cone and carafe design
• Makes up to two servings of craft Coffee
• Silicone wrap protects Hands from heat
Indulge in a luxury coffee drinking experience with Godiva’s Signature Coffee Gift Set! Upgrade your coffee this month and try the Chocolate Truffle flavor!
Godiva Signature Coffee Gift Set - $36; Godiva.com - For National Coffee Day at GODIVA Boutiques, coffee bags will be Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off on 9/29.
• Perfect gift for yourself or even a coffee lover friend
• The set includes 3 different flavors: Caramel, Chocolate Truffle and Godiva’s signature blend
To keep your coffee fresh, don’t keep it in the bag! Invest in a Coffee Canister like this one from Chef’n! It includes an airlock lid to keep beans fresh for longer!
Chef’n Ceramic Coffee Canister- $29.99, amazon.com
• This ceramic coffee canister includes an airlock lid to keep beans fresh for longer
• Easy removal – pull the handle for easy release
Even though it’s ideal to sit down and savor a cup of coffee, sometimes our schedules don’t allow for it! These solutions from BUILT NY will keep your coffee hot on-the-go for at least 8 hours! It can also keep iced coffee cold for 24 hours!
BUILT NY PureFlow Apex Double Wall Stainless Steel Tumbler - $14.99, Amazon.com
• This tumbler makes drinking coffee on the go so much easier
• It comes with a patented technology and the lid effortlessly clicks between leak-proof sealing and cup-like drinking so it is splash resistant
• Perfect to keep cold things cold, and hot things hot
BUILT NY Perfect Seal Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Tumbler - $14.99, Amazon.com
• Great for hot and cold
• It has a leak and spill proof fit for easy to travel
• The tumbler also has an easy to clean design
Everything can be purchased on Amazon except for the Godiva Coffee sets, those can be purchased at Godiva.com.