Man of La Mancha is one of Broadway's most enduring and classic musicals. It is the heroic story of Don Quixote and his quest as a Knight Errant, righting all wrongs in search of his "Impossible Dream" while battling giants and ogres and windmills, all in the name of his Lady Dulcinea. Peter Scolari of TV fame from "Bosom Buddies", "Newhart", "Girls", "Honey I Shrunk the Kids", and "Gotham" will star as Don Quixote. This limited engagement runs two weeks only, September 26 - October 6 at Tempe Center for the Arts. Tickets are available online at www.scottsdalemusicaltheater.com or at 602-909-4215.