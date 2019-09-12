The sun, moon, and stars shape our understanding of the world and the way we live our lives. They also create some of the most unforgettable travel experiences. The earth orbits the sun every year, which means that there are precisely 365 days to observe a beautiful sunset. While Arizona is blessed with some of the most beautiful sunsets on earth, there are many more places to witness the spectacular color displays as the sun descends below the hoThe Greek Islands attract millions of visitors each year with Santorini being one of the most popular destinations. The Island is renown around the world for charming fisherman villages, quintessentially Greek whitewashed houses, blued domed churches, and spectacular sunsets. The towns of Thira and Imerovigli are attractive, but most travelers flock to Oia to observe the famous sunsets and capture the perfect Instagram worthy photo. Even though it is undeniably charming, braving the crowds who gather in Oia each afternoon can be an overwhelming experience. A great alternative is to observe the sunset off the Island, from the comfort of a chartered boat or sunset cruise which stops at a breathtaking vantage point by the volcanic islets.
Although sunsets are beautiful, there are many ways to enjoy the outdoors after dark. Stargazing is a fun and engaging activity for all ages but requires clear nights and low light pollution. Utah's National Parks offer some of the best places for stargazing in North America. The imposing Mesa Arch, which is a landmark of the Canyonlands National Park is a favorite spot for professional astrophotographers to perfect their art. Park rangers often set up Telescopes for the public at Grand View Point in the Island in the Sky area, as well as at The Needles Visitor Center. Stargazing tours can be arranged with a ranger for the ultimate "out of this world" experience but those who want to explore the night sky on their own should bring along a star chart and a red light.
Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, are an incredible natural phenomenon visible on cold, clear and dark nights. They occur in the "Aurora Zone" of the Northern Hemisphere when excited solar particles collide with atmospheric gases, producing a dancing show of multicolored neon lights. Northern Light safari tour operators use jeeps, snowmobiles, and even reindeer to take travelers on searches. Although there is never a guarantee, Iceland and Finland offer a high probability of seeing the Northern Lights from early September until the end of April.
The Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort located deep in the Lappish wilderness of Finland offers visitors an unforgettable opportunity to sleep in glass igloos and chalets with domed ceilings. During the Northern Light displays, which frequently occur in the autumn and winter, guests can look up through the glass ceiling and observe the show from the comfort of their igloo.
Whichever adventure you choose, rest assured that it will be out of this world.