This isn’t the easiest time for most folks, and certainly not for parents. They're juggling work, life, and kids. The struggle is real. Not everyone can be super parents and super homeschool teachers all the time, so Camp YouTube is here to make sure the learning and fun continues. With Google searches for “virtual summer camps” spiking over the past few weeks, we want to help parents structure this new normal.
* FOR THE ADVENTURE LOVER: If you’re looking to bring the outside in, there is an adventure camp that will help you explore the world around you and appreciate nature. Those over the age of 13 can enjoy wildlife unscripted and unedited with Explore.org, learn how to examine the outdoors the way scientists do when they’re doing field work with thebrainscoop or discover dinosaur fossils and organisms of the past with the American Museum of Natural History.
There will also be a dedicated section for families with kids under 13 across each camp theme, where parents and kids can watch summer camp-themed videos on YouTube Kids that encourage creativity, curiosity, playfulness and offline activities. For adventure camp, families can discover how to make a tide pool aquarium in their backyard with B rave Wilderness or learn their spirit animals from Dodo Kids.
* FOR THE ARTS LOVER: For those looking to be creative, there is an arts camp focused on self-expression and talent building. With arts camp, the teenagers in your household will be able to cover everything from art history, dance and music to acting, songwriting and drawing, including a creative writing workshop from TED-Ed.
And for those under the age of 13, families tune in to YouTube Kids to express their creativity with Art for Kids Hub or the Met Museum. If your music is your passion, you and your kids can learn a few dance moves with KIDZBOP.
* FOR THE SPORTS LOVER: There will also be a number of videos focused on sports and wellness from soccer, football and baseball to yoga, meditation and stretching. With the help of WNBA and NBA players, the jr. nba has developed two camps,one for kids under 13 to train with beginner moves in basketball and another one for teenerages with focus on more intermediate and advanced moves.
* FOR THE STEM LOVER: There is also a STEM camp for those interested in science, space, coding and more. For teenagers, STEM camp will have a number of science facts and experiments and cover everything from coding to chemistry. You can learn about space exploration with National Geographic, Earth science from AsapSCIENCE or computer programming from Jabrils. Families with little ones can also join in on the fun and get their feet wet with STEM through YouTube Kids too. They can learn coding with Goldieblox or complete fun and weird science activities with PBS KIDS.
We know this summer may be a bit different for many of us. However, with the help of creators on YouTube, we hope you and your families can experience the magic of camp from home!
For more information, visit www.learnathome.withyoutube.com.