Chef Tommy from Aioli Gourmet Burger & Modern Tortilla Catering has create build your own burger and taco bars for delivery, take out or drop off catering - These bars are fantastic for birthdays, Sunday football games, family dinners, etc. They come with everything you need to impress your guests. Football season is the perfect time to order food for groups! The burger and taco bars are great for birthdays, large family dinners, weddings and any occasion.
Burger bar options include:
Beef, chicken, beyond and falafel burgers & brioche buns
Toppings: cheese, lettuce, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, grilled onion, mushrooms
Sauces: aioli, ketchup, mango puree
Sides: chips and salad
Other add-ons: mac n cheese bites, roasted veggies, caprese skewers, pretzel bites
Taco bar options include:
Chicken, Carne Asada, Pork or Veggie Taco with 6-8 fresh toppings
+ chips & salsa or rice & beans.
Other add-ons include elote, flautas, guacamole and churros.
*Minimum order – 35 guests.
*Very affordable @ $10-$12 per person.
*Need to order at least 10 days in advance.
*Visit online for more info at www.aioliburger.com.
